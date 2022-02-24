Musings, etc.
I’m just getting over a bout of COVID.
That seems so surreal to me to have just typed that sentence. Nearly two years ago, the pandemic was just starting to get started. I’m not even sure if they’d officially named it yet. Oh wait — I’ll Google it.
So, from my “research,” I see that … on Dec. 31, 2019 — how long ago was that?! — the World Health Organization “was informed” of cases of pneumonia “of unknown cause” in Wuhan City, China. On Jan. 7, 2020, “a novel coronavirus” was ID’d and temporarily named “2019-nCoV.”
Then, on Feb. 11, 2020 WHO christened it a “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)” and shortened that, giving it the moniker we now know it as: COVID-19.
(Funny, now that I’ve tracked that all down, I do remember it, sort of ... but the memory feels all broken up, like a dream.)
Anyway, where was I? Oh, yeah. I was talking about how I’m just getting over it. Almost everybody has had it by now, it seems. Saturday Night Live did a bit about it a few weeks back, blaming it on the new Spider Man movie, correlating the Omicron surge with the week the film broke all the box office records.
I felt really embarrassed at first, right after I took the Biden test that came in the mail and it showed unequivocally “positive.” Embarrassed and kind of ashamed? Icky? Like I’d done something wrong or was a bad person. Then I thought: Tom Hanks had it — and I didn’t feel so bad.
So, whether you’ve had COVID or not, or maybe you will get it, or not — don’t feel bad about it and I hope you will have been vaxxed to the max and boosted to boot. If there’s any silver lining to all of this, that is the ticket.
Me? I had what they call “a mild case” — but still, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Would you want even your worst enemy to be mowed down by a Mack truck? I also lost my taste and smell about Day 2. That sucked. Those senses have been coming back in fits and starts over the past couple of days, but still not 100%.
Why am I telling you this? I’m not really sure. … Except maybe … it’s along the lines of “face your fear and it will disappear.” I know the pandemic isn’t going to go away — poof — just like that. But I have lived with it, and through it. And yes, I consider myself so, so lucky.
I heard on the BBC yesterday that they are doing away with all of the COVID restrictions, even for people who test positive, they will no longer have to isolate or quarantine. They have a really high vaccination rate, too — 91% over the age of 12.
Well, you can lead a horse to water … .
Jeanne Huff, editor