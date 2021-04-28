Music, Shows and Stores
The big news for music this week is that Treefort dropped the new lineup for September and people seem really excited about it. Every year Treefort brings a huge presence to Boise, transforming this small city into what feels like a bustling metropolis. It’s a fun thing to look forward to.
The feature story in this edition of the Boise Weekly gives a nod to that. There’s a great Q&A on page 6 from one of the co-founders of Treefort Music Fest, Eric Gilbert. He dishes on the new lineup and says what bands, both local and national, that people should check out.
Then, keeping with the music theme, on page 10 there’s a story about the Treefort Lineup with all the bands listed. On page 11 there’s a story about local venues starting up shows again. Shows are back but with new regulations due to COVID. The Neurolux is kicking it off with the first one in the city — It’s Doug Martsch from Built to Spill and it’s tonight, April 28. This one is sold out — but check out the story to see what’s coming up. And for BTS fans: don’t worry, because there’s two more Martsch shows on the way.
Switching gears, there’s a story on page 10 about a delightful new store up on the Bench called Lost & Found. It has a ton of cool vintage and craft items, check out what all it has to offer — some pics really capture the vibe.
As always, BW has Minerva’s Breakdown and Top Ten lists from Radio Boise, Rediscovered Books and The Record Exchange. Also keep checking out BW’s calendar for upcoming events.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst