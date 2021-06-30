Movin’ on up
Boise Weekly has changed locations several times over the years and we’re pleased to announce the move to our new location. It’s located in downtown Boise at 855 West Broad St. suite 100, and we’re pretty excited to still be right in the heart of the city, and ready to keep bringing you stories that reflect our community.
Speaking of, this edition of the Weekly has some great local stories. Our feature, on page 4, is about local singer Mckenna Esteb. She has a one-of-a-kind voice, a new single coming out and is playing a bunch of shows.
Then on page 6, there’s an article about a new comedy show coming to Boise organized by comedian Byron Stamps. The show is unique in that three different local people share a personal and truthful story followed by local comedian sets and all in front of a piece created by a local artist.
Following that, BW has a local artist profile on Cole Calvin who works in metals and pottery. People can read all about his art on page 8.
Last, there’s an article on fireworks on page 10, It’s all about where they came from, how the technology has developed over the years, where people can see local displays and perhaps most important; how to protect our pets during this time.
This week Anonymously Single returns, and as always there’s Minerva’s Advice column, puzzles, the calendar and astrology.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst