More Hills to Climb
June just happens to be Pride Month—a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community and press for the civil rights its members still don’t have, and one that has been unjustly dimmed this year by circumstance (e.g. COVID-19). It’s brightened, I think, by another circumstance: the Black Lives Matter movement.
BLM and Pride are two movements with different aims, but they share an underpinning logic: America talks a big talk when it comes to personal rights and equality under the law, but the Union is overdue in addressing the ways in which some Americans have been neglected, underserved and even abused.
It’s my personal belief that America is a good place, one that’s worth fighting for; but it’s also a place where it’s easy to get comfortable with other people’s suffering. Right now, it’s still legal in Idaho for a landlord to kick out a tenant based on that tenant’s gender identity or sexual orientation. In 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that core provisions in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were unconstitutional, clearing the way for voter discrimination, particularly against people of color.
America has declared that all are equal before it, but that isn’t enough: It must guarantee that equality.
Friday, June 19, is Juneteenth, itself a celebration of the end of slavery in Texas in 1965. That’s a significant detail, because it was a show of force that prompted Texas to free the 250,000 people held in bondage there. More important than someone saying you’re free is someone being willing to enforce everyone’s freedom.
On page 5, Tracy Bringhurst digs into a June 15 Supreme Court ruling that workplace discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation is illegal. It’s a landmark win for LGBTQ activists, especially in Idaho, where, even with the SCOTUS ruling, anti-LGBTQ discrimination in public accommodations and housing remain legal.
In her excellent piece, a longtime activist told her that though one community has seen the advancement of its civil objectives, others—particularly those of the Black community—have not.
This month, let’s celebrate Pride and Juneteenth as best we can, but keep an eye toward the battles that still need fighting until everyone in this country can be free and equal in the eyes and hands of the law.
—Harrison Berry, Editor