By the time you read this, you'll know all about Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise City Council's big spending spree announced on Tuesday, aimed to take on the city's homeless debacle, climate action, food insecurity, mental health, childcare, helping our small businesses and wiring our parks with WIFI.
Spending about $34 billion is not just something they pulled out of thin air — they got federal recovery dollars from the American Rescue Plan, designed to help people post-pandemic.
“The pandemic and recovery haven’t been the same for everyone," said Mayor McLean. "Now more than ever, we must support and care for all the people of Boise to ensure we’re truly a city for everyone. We have a once in a generation opportunity with these funds."
I for one applaud this, it's a move in the right direction with enough heft (dollars) behind it to possibly make a real difference for those who need it. I know the Beatles famously sang that money "can't buy me love," but it can sure pay the bills — and hopefully, a lot of folk's rent.
And speaking of mental health, May is Mental Health Month and Sonya Maria shares her own panic attack experience on page 4.
Hayden Seder has a doggone sweet story about a dog rescue nonprofit on page 6.
The Antiques Roadshow is rolling into Boise and Nick Danlag has all the deets on page 8.
Bill Furman has a story about Ukrainian music artists on page 10.
Danlag is back on page 12 with a story about Laura Rain and the Caesars.
On page 13, George Prentice lines up your summer blockbuster watching schedule.
Matt Gelsthorpe tells you how you can slake your thirst with an NA beer on page 14.
Also on page 14, two outdoor venues share their concert schedules. (More to come!)
Be sure to check out the BW calendar and take in our celebrated back page content, including the FIND, assorted pet galleries, Minerva, our top 10s, a bit of history, astrology, puzzles and the fantastic Tom Tomorrow.