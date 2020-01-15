In late November 2019, word got out that Rep. John Lewis would start treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, the 5-year survival rate for the disease is just 1%. Even with state-of-the-art treatments, it’s likely that Lewis, one of the last living icons of the Civil Rights Movement, will die.
Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about Lewis—and even more as the Monday, Jan. 20, celebration of the life and legacy of fellow traveler Martin Luther King, Jr., approaches. Both men were imprisoned and beaten for championing civil rights, but for their efforts and pain, they helped reaffirm and recast bedrock American values of justice and the primacy of human rights.
As we gather to reflect on the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement and its leaders, I suggest we also remember that their fights remain our fights, and the struggle for human dignity is a birthright and a responsibility that never fades. New heroes will emerge, and it wouldn’t be a shock if some of them hail from the Garfield Elementary School fifth grade classroom of Sonia Galaviz, who takes her class to the MLK Day of Greatness march every year. Read about why the Civil Rights Movement is so important to her and how she exposes her students to it in a Q&A with Tracy Bringhurst on page 7.
Elsewhere in this issue, Xavier Ward explores what Gov. Brad Little’s $100 million commitment to road improvement means, and doesn’t mean, for the Treasure Valley (page 8); and talks to the creators of a Boise-based TV/web series, Vagina Town (page 9). On page 11, George Prentice writes about A Hidden Life, Terrence Malick’s gorgeous new film about an Austrian family that resists Nazism.
—Harrison Berry, Editor