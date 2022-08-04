JH-1.jpg

Mea culpa, monkeypox and triple digits

First things first: Congratulations to all the “Best of Boise” winners and finalists! We had nearly 200,000 nominations, more winners than ever before — 146 across 13 categories. Ain’t no denying Boise is cool — and the Best of Boise highlights the coolest of the cool and has been doing so for more than two decades. Which leads me to my next thing and … alright, let’s just rip this off like a bandaid. You will see a few corrections and one clarification below — and please take note of them.

