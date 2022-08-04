First things first: Congratulations to all the “Best of Boise” winners and finalists! We had nearly 200,000 nominations, more winners than ever before — 146 across 13 categories. Ain’t no denying Boise is cool — and the Best of Boise highlights the coolest of the cool and has been doing so for more than two decades. Which leads me to my next thing and … alright, let’s just rip this off like a bandaid. You will see a few corrections and one clarification below — and please take note of them.
But there is one more glaring mistake to talk about … and I feel really, really bad about it. You may have raised your eyebrows a bit when reading that “John Barleycorn” won Best of Boise Bartender. I know I did. John Barleycorn, of course, is another name for whiskey and has ties to Bobby Burns, the Scottish poet, as well as a number of music artists who have paid homage in song. I thought it peculiar that a bartender carried that moniker, but hey, I’ve heard stranger things. But had I done a bit more fact checking I would have found that, while there is a real life John Barleycorn at Whiskey Bar, it is not a bartender — it’s the name of the bar’s cat. So — someone gamed the system and pulled one over on BW and more importantly, by doing so, dissed the local bartending community.
I don’t like that one bit.
So please join me in congratulating the true and real Best of Boise Bartender: Erik Schweitzer of the Press and Pony. You can read all about him on page 18 and please stop in and congratulate him with a toast.
Also — watch for a new feature coming in the next issue of BW as we take that spoof on us and turn it on its head. Boise Weekly is launching a years-long column called: #bwjohnbarleycornbartender. We invite you to nominate your favorite bartender and we will feature them in these pages. And, for social media purposes, we also invite you to visit them and post your selfies with the hashtag above.
Next up: Monkeypox. Yeah, remember when they said no worries on that? Well, as of press time, we’ve got five cases right here in the Central District Health region. I feel such a sense of deja vu.
And stay cool. I fear the triple digits are not done with us yet. It’s August, fly season in Idaho and the dog days of summer are not over yet.