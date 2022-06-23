Remember when we thought COVID-19 was gonna only last about a month or so? And then, remember when we dreamed of super-scientists working day and night to maybe make a vaccine that would make us immune, even though Dr. Fauci said it was probably gonna be years before they could do that? And then, remember when they miraculously did that?! And we were all so happy and rolled up our sleeves and thanked God for science? And then, remember all the cute masks people made with their sewing machines — that we later found out were probably not effective at all, but some of us even wore them doubled up, hoping that would be good enough? And remember when we could only go into Trader Joe’s one at a time when someone would leave because there was a cap on how many could be inside at once? How we wore our masks everywhere, especially inside? How we stopped going to restaurants, movies, events, art galleries, the office? And how we couldn’t wait for it to end but it seemed like it never would so then we just said, “Eff it, we’re just going to get out there and live anyway” — and the virus said, “Oh, goody!” And wave after wave after wave of variants including Delta, Omicron and their variants just keep on keepin’ on?
Yeah, so that’s where we are now, sorta. I admit part of the above scenario is not accurate because I did not want to include about the anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and their ilk. I like to believe that Boise Weekly readers are better than that. But anyway, folks, COVID ain’t done with us yet. Please mask up with one of these well-fitting N95 masks if you go out and about and get out the hand sanitizer — again — and take any other precautions you may need to take as we enter into yet another “high community” level of COVID. A friend of mine attended a wake of a friend of hers who caught it on a cruise — so yeah, it can still kill people. There is no cure.
Inside, you’ll find titillating stories from music to movies to marbles. Plus, the summer is rife with possibilities — so many places to go, things to do.
And wherever you go, remember, at least for now: mask on.