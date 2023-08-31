Jeanne Huff new BW mug

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It's almost that time of year again — yes, I'm talking about the Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction! It's slated for Thursday, Oct. 19 at TRICA, doors at 6, auction starts at 7 p.m. This year, we're bringing back live painting during the event, too, thanks to the BOSCO artists, and those paintings will also be on the auction block. And in addition to the art being auctioned, including 52 beautifully framed original art featured on a year's worth of BW covers — thanks, Randy Van Dyke at Van Dyke Frame Design — it will be the don't miss party event of the year. Bonefish is catering, so there will be food and drinks, and auctioneer Zack Zumstein is also back. Tickets for the limited-seating event are now on sale on our website so better grab one before they're all gone. But, as always, participating artists don't need a ticket, they're the whole reason for the show and are our honored guests!

And that's not all — we are having a little preview soiree 5 to 7:30 p.m. on First Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Boise Weekly offices, 855 W. Broad St., Suite 100. Nibbles and sips by Bonefish and the chance to get a "sneak peek" of the art that will be up for auction, up close and in person. We may not have all of the pieces on the walls by then, but most of them. It's also a chance to meet the artists. Hope to see you there! And bring lots of money! Thirty percent goes back to the artists and most of the rest goes towards the BW Cover Auction Grant that provides opportunities for other artists and arts organizations. Since the cover auction started in 2002, the grant has raised more than $100,000 for local arts.

Recommended for you

Load comments