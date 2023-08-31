It's almost that time of year again — yes, I'm talking about the Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction! It's slated for Thursday, Oct. 19 at TRICA, doors at 6, auction starts at 7 p.m. This year, we're bringing back live painting during the event, too, thanks to the BOSCO artists, and those paintings will also be on the auction block. And in addition to the art being auctioned, including 52 beautifully framed original art featured on a year's worth of BW covers — thanks, Randy Van Dyke at Van Dyke Frame Design — it will be the don't miss party event of the year. Bonefish is catering, so there will be food and drinks, and auctioneer Zack Zumstein is also back. Tickets for the limited-seating event are now on sale on our website so better grab one before they're all gone. But, as always, participating artists don't need a ticket, they're the whole reason for the show and are our honored guests!
And that's not all — we are having a little preview soiree 5 to 7:30 p.m. on First Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Boise Weekly offices, 855 W. Broad St., Suite 100. Nibbles and sips by Bonefish and the chance to get a "sneak peek" of the art that will be up for auction, up close and in person. We may not have all of the pieces on the walls by then, but most of them. It's also a chance to meet the artists. Hope to see you there! And bring lots of money! Thirty percent goes back to the artists and most of the rest goes towards the BW Cover Auction Grant that provides opportunities for other artists and arts organizations. Since the cover auction started in 2002, the grant has raised more than $100,000 for local arts.
And speaking of good things coming your way, this week's BW is chock full of 'em.
Bill Cope is his irascible self writing up a storm on page 4.
On page 5, Kate Jacobson encourages us all to go to Boise Pride with pride in Kate's Capitol Corner.
Yours truly has a story about how you can help turn on the Capitol's rainbow lights on page 6.
Same page is a double whammy on a one-day Treefort 12 pass sale (psst, it's at Record Exchange) plus a story about Flipside's final lineup.
Our own BW cartoonist, Bruin Fenton has a new "Single Serving" that will make you smile on page 7.
On page 8, Mary Ann Newcomer plants some seeds of knowledge, dig it?
Jacobson is back on page 9 with a news story about a recent federalist committee meeting with … former U.S. Sen. Larry Craig?
On page 11 our Boise Barfly takes a meandering happy hour stroll through the North End and downtown.
I'm back on page 12 with a riveting Q&A with Boise musician Youth Lagoon (at TMH Sept. 7).
On 13, Jacobson sits down with Ali Rabe for a Citizen Q&A.
She's back on page 19 with Olivia Lux from RuPaul's Drag Race.
And it's Jacobson again with a story on Boise Bicycle Project's FEM Night on page 20.
On page 21, Jacobson interviews the duo behind "Two Dykes and a Mic," coming to the Lounge at the End of the Universe.
And, Matt Gelsthorpe has the low down on some Boise Pride libations on page 22.
In addition, this phat and fat issue has two pullout inserts so you can get your Pride on plus plan for BAM's Art in the Park.