Hard to believe we are midway through December 2022, the last month of this year. Looking back, I guess you could say: welp, not as bad as 2020 or 2021. But not great. While everybody seemed to have given a big eff-you to the pandemic, unleashing their faces from mask wearing and jumping back in to the hordes of people packing into crowded concert halls, sporting events and bars, “the virus” was quietly hooking up with two others to gang up on us at year’s end — I’m looking at you, RSV and seasonal flu.
Also, 2022 felt a lot like 1932. Antisemitism, Nazis, homophobia, transphobia, the four horses of the hate-ocalypse, reared their ugly heads. It almost makes you wonder if there’s another noxious virus spewing hate germs inside of people’s brains.
Yeah, so … screw you, ‘22. You didn’t suck as much as the past couple of years, but that’s not saying much. Let’s hold onto hope for 2023.
What is great is this week’s double holiday issue. We’ve packed it full of enough stories to get you through Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Boxing Day and the Winter Solstice. Our holiday gift to you that you don’t have to wait to open.
Yours truly wrote about Pride in the Garden on page 4.
On page 5, there’s a story about Art Source Gallery. Spoiler alert: it’s on the move!
Natalie Holsten has a story about some Boiseans who are putting the best messages in bottles ever on page 6.
On page 8, Hayden Seder talks to a funny guy coming to Sun Valley.
On 10, a review from moi to vous about a play you really must see.
Looking for New Year’s Eve ideas? We got you. Page 12.
On 14, George Prentice makes his annual Oscar predictions, sports bracket style as usual. (Oh yeah, and don’t miss the pullout Flicks tab inside for upcoming movie planning, pages 15 — 18.)
There’s an article on climate change and peat moss by Kym Pokorny on page 20.
Bill Forman has a story about rap lyrics on page 22.
On page 23, Matt Gelsthorpe has a gift guide for beer aficionados.
We’ve also got four, count ‘em, four pages of calendar listings and all your back pages faves: Minerva, FIND, fuzzy friends (they make great gifts!), History Corner, Tom Tomorrow, top 10s, horoscopes, puzzles.
Before I sign off, let me just remind you to get your Fiction 101 submissions in — deadline is Dec. 30. Also, stay tuned for our new Boise Weekly delivery service, coming soon to your front door.
Love and peace to you and yours from all of us at Boise Weekly.