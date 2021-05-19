Living in Boise
Boise is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, but it wasn’t always like that. Slowly but surely it’s been the people who call this city home, and the activities they engage in, who make it such a great place to live. A new Boise company started up by a brother and sister called Boise OG is highlighting the activities and historical quirks that make Boise unique. They have merchandise that showcases Bogus Basin, Table Rock, ice-blocking and much more. People can read all about how it got started on page 4.
Then, on page 6, there’s a great interview with artist Bryan Anthony Moore about his exhibit showing at Ming Studios titled “Washington B.C.” Moore explains how the concept came together.
On page 8, there’s a story about two Boise bands that are performing in a nationwide telethon to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Last but not least, a local couple that runs a music learning studio called Boise Music Lessons is turning their backyard into an open-air classroom. They received a grant to start the project but are looking to the community to help fund the rest. Check it out on page 9.
And, as always BW has Minerva and Anonymously Single’s column, puzzles, top 10s from around the city and astrology.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst