Last week was theater week for me. Wow. After stages had been dark for so long, I had an extravaganza! “The Nutcracker” and “Hamilton” (opening night!) at the Morrison Center, the o-mi-god are-you-kidding-me don’t-miss “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” at the VAC and the enthralling “All Is Calm” collaboration with Opera Idaho at BCT.
I feel like I’m overdosing on happy! It’s so incredible and feels like the first time after so long.
And it all felt pretty darn safe, too. Masks required in all venues, and vax cards at the VAC and BCT. The added bonus was being able to see other audience members, too. We were all smiling with our eyes at one another over our masks.
I’ve so missed in-person events and entertainment. Zooming just ain’t the same. I for one am crossing fingers and toes hoping we never have to close those theater curtains again.
And speaking of events and shows, on page 4 you’ll find a review by moi on BCT’s “All Is Calm,” alongside Bowen West’s insider story on Winter Garden aGlow — who puts up all those lights, anyway?
On page 6 West and I do another duet — this time, my review is for Alley Rep’s “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and West takes on Bronco fashion.
Tracy Bringhurst’s Q & A with Inclusive Idaho’s ED is on page 8.
George Prentice is back with two reviews on page 9: “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Being the Ricardos.” One gets a rave and the other … not so much. You’ll have to read to find out which is which!
Getting a little desperate about your holiday gift list? April Neale is on the case with our third week of gift ideas in the BW Gift Guide on pages 10, 11.
And of course, all your favorite regulars are here, too: the BW calendar, Anonymously Single, your next furry friend, top 10s, History Corner, astrology and puzzles.
Hit me up with any questions or comments, I am here for you, dear readers, for without you, we’d be nothing.