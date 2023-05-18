My BFF from a little while ago — we’ve been friends since we were 20 — has been in town visiting. I don’t know about you, but when I want to show Boise off to people who may only be dimly aware that we’re not in Ohio or Iowa, and the first thing out of their mouth is “where are all the potatoes?” — I have some favorite places where I like to take them. They may not be your favorites but to me, they are in my heart and they keep me solidly planted here, deep. Like those ding-dong potatoes.
On Linda’s first day here, I took her out to see the Camille Beckman trifecta: the manufacturing plant, gift shop, and event center and gardens. If you are reading this and going “oh yeah, I always forget about that place,” make a mental bookmark. Your next out-of-town visitors will be glad you did. After sampling the lotions and creams spread out like a skin pampering buffet, we sauntered over to the chateau and snuck into the Marie Antoinette powder room and took some selfies, giggling like schoolgirls. Fun! (Psst: You can read more about this adventure in this week’s Find.)
Next, we went to Cleo Swayne’s Nature Trail at Walter’s Ferry on the Snake River that is about 16 miles south of Nampa on Highway 45. Plenty of history, historical sights and buildings, peacocks(!), statues, signs — and hundreds of birdhouses. It’s one of those magical, unique places — and I will write more about it next week in BW’s Summer Guide issue.
We treated ourselves and my daughter like the queens we are on Mother’s Day with to-die-for quiche and pastries from Jan Jou Patisserie, then went on a shopping spree and finished off the day with a backyard barbecue at another dear friend’s house whose backyard happens to have a spectacular view of the Boise Front. Ahh.
And how could I not take Linda to the Basque Block? Our Basque community and heritage is proudly represented by a museum, gift shop, the historic Jacobs/Uberuaga House, an actual fronton — and some of the best food you could ever put in your mouth.
Not sure where we might go next — possibly up Bogus Basin way to Shafer Butte or maybe out to Cervidae Peak at Lucky Peak Reservoir … or Table Rock or Camel’s Back, all so pretty with wildflowers in bloom this time of year. Kathryn Albertson Park? Julia Davis? Boise Art Museum? Idaho State Museum? The Old Pen? The train depot? Sigh. I don’t think we can fit it all in before she leaves; guess she’ll just have to come back.
What are your favorite show-off sights? Send them to me in an email and I’ll get them into our Summer Guide, too. We’re all in this together.