Laws that Widen Gates
As I write these words, the Idaho House State Affairs Committee tentatively plans to hear a controversial bill banning transgender people from participating in girl’s sports the day this issue hits the street. Fronting the bill is Rep. Barbara Ehardt, who wore athletic shoes as she introduced the bill Feb. 12, perhaps in honor of the years she coached girl’s basketball.
In its statement of purpose, the bill discusses the “inherent” biological differences between “men and boys” and “women and girls”—terms that are gendered, but not sexual. Just as head-scratching is the way the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, as it’s called, would fence off girl’s school sports from school sports generally, as though the value of school athletics depends on biological females’ success on the court and the field, and not on merits like physical education, teamwork, participation and self-esteem.
I wouldn’t accuse Ehardt of anti-LGBTQ intent; I would even agree with her that the increased visibility of LGBTQ folks raises uncomfortable questions and challenges, especially if one’s habit is to imagine that gender is as much a biological fact as sex; but the American way is to enact laws that are generally applicable and enable people to live their lives as they see fit. Ehardt wants to protect girls who are student athletes, but her bill, if passed, would do at the expense of people who face far higher hurdles just to be themselves, both at school and in the world at large.
In this week’s issue, Xavier Ward digs into Ada County’s newly (and unanimously) passed nondiscrimination ordinance. It offers protections in unincorporated areas of the county in housing, employment and public accommodations on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Ward asked stakeholders about whether that puts pressure on cities in the county that don’t already have discrimination ordinances to adopt them, and the responses have been mixed for reasons that are thought-provoking. Don’t miss his piece about a new law that actually widens people’s gates on page 5.
Then, on page 6, read my profile of The Honey Bus author Meredith May (she’s this year’s Treasure Valley Reads author), and Hayden Seder’s surprising story about late-night eats in Ketchum on page 8.
—Harrison Berry