Kisses, CBD and Calendars
I want to tell you about a hero of mine: Jay Vale. Jay was the first-ever editor of Boise Weekly, beginning his service in 1992, and though he hasn’t always worked with us in that capacity, he has always been with us. Last week, Jay hung up his hat, resigning as Calendar Editor, and prompting some reflection on my part.
BW has been a Boise institution for nearly 30 years, and in that time, it has gone through a lot of changes, with every editor, freelancer, publisher, staff writer and delivery person leaving a mark. We’ve survived a lot, but what gets me up in the morning are the promise of new happenings to cover and a drive to make every paper a little better than the last. Thank you, Jay, for setting up a proud tradition that I hope will continue for decades to come.
Welcome to the BW Valentine’s Day issue! This year, we have a bevvy of Cupid-themed stories for you, from Anonymously Single’s page-length column (she’s a dating columnist, but not a true Valentine’s believer) on page 9 to Xavier Ward’s profile of Valentine’s Day hideaway Capitol Cellars, where practically everything is named after a politician. You’ll find that on page 6.
This week is also when we’ll debut a new advertising segment, The Wellness Corner, which specializes in cannabidiol products. It seems like in the last few months, a whole industry has sprouted around the panacea of small ailments here in the Treasure Valley, and, as always, I encourage readers to support the businesses that support our journalism.
It’s also the first week in which BW will have transitioned to using a new Calendar tool. You’ll find the user portal on the right-hand side of our website. We at BW pride ourselves on having the best events calendar in the Treasure Valley, and hope users will find the new system intuitive, easy to use and reliable.
—Harrison Berry, Editor