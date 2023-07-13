There’s nothing like the sudden death of a close friend or family member to make you contemplate your place, your value, your worth on this earthly plane.
We all have a chance to do something — and yet, speaking for myself here, I’ve been pretty guilty of just watching the world go by. Putting out those little mundane fires. Taking it day by day. It’s all just a crapshoot, right? Hang on tight. We’re all here for the ride. Enjoy it while you can. Because — and this is true — none of us get out of here alive.
The Pollyanna type, I will continue to play “The Glad Game.” (For those of you too young to know what the heck The Glad Game is, google it. Or better yet, pop up some popcorn and watch the movie, “Pollyanna.” Hayley Mills, 77, is still alive, too.) But for at least the next little bit, I am going to be thinking about what I might like to leave behind when I exit stage left.
And speaking about leaving someone in a lurch, Kate Jacobson addresses the latest Supreme Court shenanigans on C1.
She’s back on C2 with two sobering news stories — thank goodness Bruin Fenton’s ‘toon on that same page provides a little much appreciated levity.
On C3, Kiryn Willett talks about some summer camps you may want to attend (they’re free).
Morgan Reah has the deets on an international punk band coming to town on C4.
Same page, Jacobson has a story about local companies giving some high schoolers a leg up in that thing we call life.
On C5, Hayden Seder has a story about an award-winning author and book signing.
Seder is back on C6 with everything you need to know about this year’s Sun Valley Writers Conference.
On C7, George Prentice takes you to the movies — and makes you believe in miracles, all at the same time.
On C8, Mary Ann Newcomer will have you diggin’ in and ‘diggin’ your garden.
Same page, Kathryn House McClaskey takes you on a picnicking wine adventure.
Questions, comments? Send ‘em to me. And for now at least, let’s just keep on truckin’.