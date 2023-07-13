main-qimg-924899671e790f7b1c750909c71ee42b.jpg
R. Crumb

There’s nothing like the sudden death of a close friend or family member to make you contemplate your place, your value, your worth on this earthly plane.

We all have a chance to do something — and yet, speaking for myself here, I’ve been pretty guilty of just watching the world go by. Putting out those little mundane fires. Taking it day by day. It’s all just a crapshoot, right? Hang on tight. We’re all here for the ride. Enjoy it while you can. Because — and this is true — none of us get out of here alive.

