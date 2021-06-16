Juneteenth
As we continue to celebrate Pride month, it’s important to also remember Juneteenth. This year marks the 156th celebration of Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day and Jubilee Day. The commemoration began because although President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in January of 1863, there were over 250,000 slaves in Texas who were not made aware of their freedom by Texan slave owners and government officials. On June 19, 1865, the Union led soldiers into Galveston, Texas, and enforced the order to free all slaves.
In this edition, on page 8, BW features a guest column by Austin Foudy of Inclusive Idaho. He writes about the history of Juneteenth, how folks in Idaho are celebrating and how people can donate.
Then, on page 4, there’s an excellent article on local restaurant KIN. The owners have come up with some ingenious ways to stay relevant through the pandemic and BW interviewed Chef Kris Komori about how it all came together.
On page 12 we have a great little story on local musician Angel Abaya. She has some fun upcoming shows and has put together a band of some of Boise’s best up-and-coming musicians.
And, as always, there’s the calendar, astrology, puzzles, top tens and Minerva’s advice column.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst