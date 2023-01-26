It ain’t over
Guess what nobody talks about anymore? COVID. Guess what hasn’t gone anywhere, doesn’t give a fig if we talk about it or not and, in fact, is probably here to stay? Yep. COVID.
I am writing this on what would have been the day before my trip to see my new granddaughter, Charlotte Grace. She, along with the rest of my youngest son TJ’s family, lives in St. Louis. I had gotten a screaming deal, my roundtrip tickets were just $235. But on Monday morning, I woke up with a scratchy throat and a runny nose. I dug out an N95 mask and went to Rite Aid. “Do you have any COVID tests?” The pharmacist pointed to a display in front of the counter. Where hundreds of tests had presumably been stocked on its shelves, only one remained. I took it, but not before I stopped off at the cold and flu products aisle to grab a bottle of Nyquil. When I rounded the corner, I had a sense of deja vu. It was just like in early pandemic days when we would walk the toilet paper aisle in fascinated wonder, shaking our heads at the emptiness of all those shelves. There was only one bottle of Nyquil left. I grabbed it.
When I went to check out, I asked the clerk how long the flu and cold products had been decimated. He said for the past couple of months.
I tested negative on Monday. Thought I maybe just had a cold after all. But when my symptoms worsened and I developed a cough, I tested again this morning. I am working from my home office because, you guessed it, this time it was positive.
I’m writing this column about COVID because I don’t want you to fall into a state of denial, as I think I did. We don’t want to believe it is still out there. We don’t want to wear those effing masks. We don’t want to “social distance.” We want to live like we were living before COVID came to town. Sigh.
The thing is, we really don’t have a good measure for how rampant COVID is in our community. So many people test at home and so many others just … don’t test at all. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations are down — except for those over 65. But still, more than 500 people a week die from it. And there are so many variants out there, labeling them all turns into Omicron vegetable soup.
When — and I hope it’s a “when” and not an “if” — I recuperate, I am going to live my life. But with a little more caution. Wear a mask in crowded places. Be respectful and aware of a person’s personal space. Because, dammit, it’s still out there.
Stay safe. Wear a mask. Get vaxxed. “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” And it ain’t over yet.
— Jeanne Huff, editor