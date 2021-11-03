You can't predict the future; you can't change the past.
Might as well buckle up and get comfy and enjoy the ride.
This thing we call life is just unpredictable. Trying to make its circular journey fit into our neatly squared off plans just doesn't work. "Such is life," my mom always said. Or, when in France, "c'est la vie." When I was a kid, I remember listening to Doris Day croon "que sera, sera — whatever will be, will be … the future's not ours to see … ."
Last week, I moved from the house in which I had lived for 13 years. Wowie, that is the longest I've ever lived in any abode. They say that moving ranks right up there with the death of a loved one and divorce as one of the top stressors. It leaves one feeling rankled, unsure, discombobulated.
And so what was the first thing I did after unpacking? I dyed my hair the most spectacular shade of fuschia! Anecdotally, I believe this to be a universal reaction — when one feels in an out-of-control situation, one can always take charge of their hair. In the past, I've reacted to big changes by chopping it all off or taking it through the rainbow. Once, after my brother Bill died, I marched myself to the salon and spent a whole day in the chair going from a brunette to platinum blonde, much to the shock of my family upon my return.
No matter, whatever moves the needle is OK in my book. And speaking of moving on, there are a couple of housekeeping matters I want to tell you about. No. 1 is that, yes, Boise Weekly is moving its publication date by one day. We will be out on newsstands on Thursdays from now on, still in plenty of time for everyone to plan your weekends and find out what's going on, where when, why and how.
Secondly, I am excited to tell you that BW is going live! Starting next Wednesday, Boise Weekly will have a featured monthly slot, 12:30 to 1 p.m. on our media partner KTVB's "Idaho Today." Hosted by Mellisa Paul, the show's mission is to help you "live your best life." We'll do our best to help make that happen.
And now, please enjoy this week's issue. We have everything from debauchery to new music, a family who cooks up "sunshine and spice" to an Idaho mystery. Plus, all the usual suspects.