The title of this note may read too flippant for most readers. After all, Monday turned into shocking violence in a way this city had never seen before. Three dead, including the gunman and four more injured, including a Boise police officer ... after all hell broke loose at Boise Towne Square mall.
My eyes welled up with disbelieving tears as I listened to Chief Lee and Mayor McLean recite the violence and senseless carnage to us Boiseans — what so many other citizens in so many other cities had heard before.
But not here.
I remember right after I moved to Boise in 2001, my crazy genius artist neighbor, Bob Neal, who I later married, told me he never locked his doors. He said he didn’t need to. “This is Boise,” he’d say with pride, believing in the place, and meaning that this city is not like other cities; people are truly “nice.”
As we grapple with the senseless violence that happened Monday in our own home town, and as we join so many others in trying to do so, we here at the Boise Weekly want to extend our love and support to the victims and their families, to our first responders, to everyone who was at the mall and to all of their families.
None of this is OK. How can we make it stop?
That quote, “I don’t like Mondays,” came from another mass shooting. It happened way back in 1979 when 16-year-old Brenda Ann Spencer killed two adults and injured eight children on a playground of an elementary school in San Diego. She gave that line as her reason. The Boomtown Rats made a song out of it.
I have no inkling why, but I just can’t get it out of my head. I think it’s because of the senselessness of it all.