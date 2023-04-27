This issue not only features an assortment of stories you might recognize as BW staples, but also a menu of enticing offerings that will titillate your taste buds. You'll want to hang onto this one for awhile as you peruse some of the valley's finest eating and drinking establishments, for tucked inside these pages is our Boise Weekly Eats Drinks Spring/Summer 2023 publication.
I'll get back to that in a minute, but before I do, let me tell you what other delights await.
Starting us off on page 4 is our inimitable, irascible Bill Cope, breaking down an internal parasite.
Kate Jacobson has an update on Interfaith Sanctuary's new digs on page 5.
On page 8, Driek Zirinsky takes us inside Idaho Art Source's new-ish space.
George Prentice presents some don't-miss new shows on the small screen on page 10.
On page 11, J.D. takes us by the hand, exploring the drinking denizens and options of Chinden Boulevard.
Also on 11, a story on BCT's new show, pray tell.
We kick off a new regular feature on page 12, BW Weekend Picks.
Then get ready to have your mouth water for the next dozen or so pages with BW Eats Drinks. April Neale's burger roundup is on 14. Hayden Seder tackles taco trucks on page 16. On page 18, Matt Gelsthorpe takes us on a whirlwind tour of seasonal events and the perfect beers and watering holes to go with. Amos Rothstein digs into Idaho 'tater treasures on page 21. On 23, Natalie Holsten showcases plant-based places. And Seder is back on page 25 with a bunch of brunch and breakfast offerings.
All the usual suspects in the back, including our calendar (more online), Tom Tomorrow, Minerva, the Find, History Corner, our top 10s, astrology and puzzles.
Whew!
Hit me up with any questions, comments or Alka-Seltzer — after reading about all these eating and drinking establishments, I can't wait to tie on my bib and dig in. … Won't you join me?