Me and my neighbors had a double feature GoT/HOTD watch party Sunday. It was nostalgic and fun. Oh, the good ol' days when the most heated conversation you might have on any given day would be about the latest "Game of Thrones" episode (so much violence! gratuitous sex! rape! incest!) or just who was Jon Snow's mother. 

We watched the first episode of the first season of GoT — it was brand new for one who had never seen it before — and then we watched "House of the Dragon," the prequel to GoT by a couple hundred years. There was still an iron throne (pumped up a bit per George R.R. Martin's request), lots of violence, gratuitous sex, rape and incest — and best of all, dragons. Lots of them. Breathing fire, you bet. Dracarys. The hype was so huge, watching the episode broke the internet and we laughed at videos of people across the country who were filmed watching it all at the same time. You could see the lights in apartment buildings flash on and off as the simultaneously watched show was playing.

