Me and my neighbors had a double feature GoT/HOTD watch party Sunday. It was nostalgic and fun. Oh, the good ol' days when the most heated conversation you might have on any given day would be about the latest "Game of Thrones" episode (so much violence! gratuitous sex! rape! incest!) or just who was Jon Snow's mother.
We watched the first episode of the first season of GoT — it was brand new for one who had never seen it before — and then we watched "House of the Dragon," the prequel to GoT by a couple hundred years. There was still an iron throne (pumped up a bit per George R.R. Martin's request), lots of violence, gratuitous sex, rape and incest — and best of all, dragons. Lots of them. Breathing fire, you bet. Dracarys. The hype was so huge, watching the episode broke the internet and we laughed at videos of people across the country who were filmed watching it all at the same time. You could see the lights in apartment buildings flash on and off as the simultaneously watched show was playing.
And as horrific as some of the scenes on the screen were — I, for one, would like to unwatch several of them — they can't hold a candle to what is playing out in our country. Our state. Our courtrooms. Right now. The trigger law in Idaho on abortion bans is so complex, convoluted and wrong, that actual lawyers are saying that even though the law may say you could prosecute a doctor for saving a woman's life by performing an abortion, no prosecutor in his or her right mind would ever do that.
Huh? I don't think I can trust that wiggly supposition. Especially since our Idaho GOPers voted at their recent state convention they want to ban any and all abortions. Period.
People, this is our short term situation. We don't know what the long term is, but the only way to change it, is to get out there and vote, Babe Vote!
Boise School Board elections are the day after Labor Day, Sept. 6. You can start voting as early as Tuesday, Aug. 30.
I am a self-professed peace loving pacifist but I can't wait until next Sunday so I can live vicariously on the back of one of those fire-breathers, burning it all down. Dracarys.
