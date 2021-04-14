Boise is a pretty special place to live and one of the things that's amazing about it is how community comes together in times of crisis. Although the state has a lot of back and forth as far as politics and ideology, for the most part, people are fairly decent to each other and often come to one another's aid.
It's an uplifting thing to see people helping each other where sometimes policies fail. One Idaho company saw that outpouring of communal support happen at the start of the COVID pandemic and wanted to take it farther. Idahope partners with local nonprofits to create merchandise and then gives a percentage directly to that organization. Our feature story on page 4 is all about the company and how it's helping people "wear their hope on their sleeve."
Then on page 8 we have a Q&A featuring Intermountain Fair Housing Council Executive Director Zoe Ann Olsen. The nonprofit is doing some good work and BW asked if they could explain everything it does so people can take advantage of all the services it offers. Especially as the housing crisis in Boise grows, organizations like IFHC really help people out.
In this edition BW also checks out a new Latin restaurant called Mala Luna in downtown. It has a great late-night menu with some really tasty food and creative cocktails; people can read about it on page 6.
There's also a story on page 9 about the Treefort Music Fest coming back this year with a bang.
Thanks for reading,
Tracy Bringhurst