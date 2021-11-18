Starting with Halloween, I would decorate the house, make themed treats and even main dishes (meatloaf in a pumpkin!).
Come Thanksgiving, we did turkey with the trimmings, and oh, those sides! Every year we would try something new; some stayed on but others took a turkey trot off the table.
Holiday gifting was a year-round search for “the one” that would light up the eyes — or even evoke a whoop of joy, a squeal of delight. Magical.
This year, Halloween came and went and I didn’t even put on my zombie face. Thanksgiving and Christmas — and Hanukkah and Kwanzaa — still loom. And all I’ve been thinking as these holidays quickly approach is: meh.
At least, until I saw the Adams Elementary School sign, or rather, signs over the last few weeks. Two weeks ago, I could relate so much to: “Talk to yourself as if you’re talking to someone you love.” This is a sentiment we can all take on. Aren’t we universally a little too harsh on ourselves? Time to give us a break!
And then today I drove by Adams and saw: “Hope inspires the good to reveal itself.”
For these words of wisdom from the mouths of babes or whoever is coming up with the soothing idioms, I say thank you. With hope in our hearts, the good could be just around the corner.
Our first story this week by Tracy Bringhurst profiles a Citizen who knows a lot about hope. She survived Nazi Germany in World War II. Read about her journey to U.S. citizenship on page 4.
And speaking of something to make you smile, this story by Bowen West on Alley Rep’s first in-person play in a long time — “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” — is sure to do so. Show times and more on page 6.
Another heartwarmer by West is on page 8 and talks about an artist who is hoping you have some “Green at HeART” art to donate.
George Prentice is back this week with three movies to see. Are there whispers of Oscar? George says yes! Read about them all on page 9.