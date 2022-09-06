Jeanne Huff new BW mug

People showed up on Tuesday. They "Babe Voted." Congrats to the four Boise School Board incumbants — Andy Hawes, Elizabeth Langley, Beth Oppenheimer and Dave Wagers. And a hearty congrats to Shiva Rajbhandari, the first student representative ever to be elected. Boise Weekly caught up with Rajbhandari around 8:15 a.m., right before school started, on Wednesday morning to talk with him about the win, his plans for the future — and what it felt like to make history.

"There we were, watching 'Ferris Beuller's Day Off,' we were up until 2:30 checking Twitter. … It's really humbling. A win was knocking on thousands of doors. I'm just so honored to have the support of so many people across this community. I'll be sworn in on Monday and looking forward to working with the other school board members. I'm excited to meet students across the four quadrants and to fight for the issues they think are important. … Mental health — we need more counselors, more resources for teachers, we need to support teachers from attacks from the far right. And sustainability — we can benefit our whole community with schools being a part of our transitioning away from fossil fuels.

