...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
People showed up on Tuesday. They "Babe Voted." Congrats to the four Boise School Board incumbants — Andy Hawes, Elizabeth Langley, Beth Oppenheimer and Dave Wagers. And a hearty congrats to Shiva Rajbhandari, the first student representative ever to be elected. Boise Weekly caught up with Rajbhandari around 8:15 a.m., right before school started, on Wednesday morning to talk with him about the win, his plans for the future — and what it felt like to make history.
"There we were, watching 'Ferris Beuller's Day Off,' we were up until 2:30 checking Twitter. … It's really humbling. A win was knocking on thousands of doors. I'm just so honored to have the support of so many people across this community. I'll be sworn in on Monday and looking forward to working with the other school board members. I'm excited to meet students across the four quadrants and to fight for the issues they think are important. … Mental health — we need more counselors, more resources for teachers, we need to support teachers from attacks from the far right. And sustainability — we can benefit our whole community with schools being a part of our transitioning away from fossil fuels.
"Right now, it's listening and learning and saying thank you. There's a lot of people to thank — volunteer staffers, my parents, teachers. Boise schools made me who I am. Hey — your voice matters. Your voice is power. I think this proves them right."