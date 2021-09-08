Doesn’t it seem like every time you think it can’t get any (worse, crazier, more ridiculous, scarier) — it does?
Right now our hospitals and health care workers are strapped to their limits. Literally. People everyday are in the news for being mean and nasty. I saw a video on Twitter of an airline passenger growling at a flight attendant. Growling like a rabid dog! Families everywhere are being torn asunder not by a civil war but by a pandemic — and how to try to battle it. Or not.
I’m so tired of shaking my head in dismay. How often have you heard this lately: It’s like we’re living in (a horror movie, the Twilight Zone, a nightmare we can’t wake up from)?
Sigh. I don’t pretend to know the answer to how we will get out of this. If we do. But I believe that if we just ignore what’s going on — we’re just part of the problem. Let’s keep talking.
Speaking of that global pandemic — head staff writer Tracy Bringhurst reports on some current facts and numbers and how the recent COVID surge is affecting our front lines. You’ll find that news story on page 4.
Treefort — the local music fest that is making you cough up your vaccination card or a negative COVID test before entering — has something else up its sleeve. Find out what on page 6.
Another beloved annual event is enforcing CDC and local heath guidelines for the all-outdoors and spread throughout Julia Davis Park’s Art in the Park. Read the story on page 8.
Bringhurst gets up close and personal with another Treefort-participating band, Orchestra Gold on page 9.
And — ta-da! George Prentice returns to BW pages with a roar as he tosses out possible TIFF award contenders. Start watching the YouTube trailers now. Page 10.
As always, check out our BW regulars: calendar events, the furry pets waiting to be your new BFFs, this week’s FIND, Rick Just’s History Corner tidbit, horoscopes, puzzles — and Minerva’s latest wise words.