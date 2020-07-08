Hard Times
I have good news and I have bad news.
Let’s start with the bad news. There will be no print issue of Boise Weekly on Wednesday, July 22. From then on, this paper will publish every other week to save money on print costs. The plan is to ultimately return to weekly publishing, and I have been told that’s a conversation that can begin once Boise has returned to Stage IV of its phased economic reopening and advertising revenue increases. Let me stress that this is a temporary measure. It is an honor and a privilege to cover this community, and we at Boise Weekly will continue our efforts both in print and online at boiseweekly.com.
And now for the good news: Next week, check your local BW delivery box for our Best of Boise issue. Yearly, we ask Boiseans to tell us what in the Treasure Valley they think is the very best, and on July 15, the winners will be announced. I can’t wait for you to read it.
In this week’s issue, we celebrate summer with a package of features about Idaho wine country—what shops have awesome bottle selections, and what day trips offer the best views (and tastes) of the Sunnyslope wine region. Keep an eye out for those starting on page 5.
Then, Tracy Bringhurst dives into a labor dispute between former workers at the Broadway Pie Hole location and management. As customers have increasingly relied on take-out and delivery options, tips, which make up a significant chunk of service industry workers’ pay, have dropped off the deep end. Find out what happened when those workers approached their managers to ask for a pay raise on page 11.
Then, on page 8, I’m excited for you to read Sonora Birnie’s story about celebrated Idaho poet Diane Raptosh, whose new volume, Dear Z: The Zygote Epistles, has been equally inspired by current events and Raptosh’s new role as a grandmother. It’s a lovely book, and Sonora’s story captures its intimacy and immediacy.
—Harrison Berry, Editor