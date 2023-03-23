And, like the mailperson, we couldn’t be more ready for it. The weather might do all those things — but neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail will keep us from our appointed rounds at Treefort 11.
I’ll be there taking it all in as much as I can, as I imagine so will many of you. Somehow, it seems like it’s been a long time again, as if last year’s Treefort 10 was sort of a mirage. We were all a little spooked back then, eyeing crowds as if there could be monsters lurking within. I can’t blame us — trepidation from a pandemic seems about right.
But this year — if you’re like me, it’s gonna feel good to jump back into that pool, with or without a mask, who cares, as long as we can feel safe and party like it’s 1999. If you see me, say hi.
Thursday is not only the second day of Treefort, it’s also National Puppy Day. In the midst of our current political and social climate — library boards under fire, metaphorically, death row inmates under fire, literally, and our country on fire, period — let’s just take a little break to think about puppies.
Speaking to that, here are the top five dog names in Idaho, according to Camp Bow Wow — drumroll, please: Tucker, Charlie, Daisy, Max and at No. 1, Luna.
Will also share this bit of distracting news fluff: According to the fashion experts at Boohoo, cowboy boots are the No. 1 “most popular fashion trend in the country.”
Now I’ve filled your head with fuzzy nothings. You’re welcome!