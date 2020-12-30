Happy New Year!
I keep coming up short as to what to say about 2020. Journalists look for conflict, and there was more than enough of that this year. Reporters in the field, one imagines, would have been happy about it. We weren’t.
The election year, the pandemic, police killings, anti-mask protests—after a while, it started to look like a child had mixed all the paints together. A few stories survived the chromatomachy, and on page 4, you’ll find our roundup: 2020, the year in review. From the removal of Native-themed public school mascots to how domestic crisis hotlines experienced a surge amid the pandemic, this is your guide to this year and how we covered it at Boise Weekly. Find it on page 4.
Then, on page 6, chalk up a big win for music and other performing arts venues, as the Save Our Stages Act, part of the latest stimulus package, was signed into effect on Dec. 27 by President Donald Trump. The Act ponies up $15 billion for such venues, and local arts organizations are over the moon about it.
If you’re single, 2020 has been extra difficult, and on page 8, dating and relationship columnist Anonymously Single takes a hard look at her own past 12 months before looking ahead to non-physically distanced dates with her new guy (fingers crossed).
Finally, I want to give you some news about the Boise Weekly Fiction 101 Contest Reading Party, slated for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020. We’ve partnered with Rediscovered Books to bring it online this year via Eventbrite. Mark your calendars and join us at 7 p.m. to hear writers read their winning works and learn the stories behind the stories.
—Harrison Berry, Editor