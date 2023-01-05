Happy brand-spanking new year, “fresh with no mistakes,” as Anne with an “e” of “Green Gables” would say.
This is a precious moment of hope. I know it won’t last but as long as it’s here, let’s cherish it, let’s relish this fabulous fleeting flicker of time.
I love the looking forward. You don’t have any idea what’s ahead. Looking back stinks like last week’s garbage. Today, well, today is what we have to live with. It’s what we’ve got on our plates right now. For good or bad, better or worse, we have to deal. As my mom used to say: such is life.
But tomorrow! So shiny, it hurts my eyes to look at it. So full of promise and who knows what! My friends over at City Cast Boise asked me to send them my predictions for the new year. Unfortunately, I missed their deadline. But, looky here—I’m right on the mark for this week’s BW deadline.
So here you go: my three predictions for Boise in 2023.
1. Public transportation will kick it up several notches. Valley Regional Transit will up their hours to midnight (!) and increase both service hours and areas served. And a sales tax increase to fund a light rail from Boise to Nampa (and maybe, perhaps to Bogus?) will be voted on (a similar approach to Denver’s successful light rail funding). Sigh. A girl can dream.
2. Ammon Bundy and the far right extremist group, the People’s Rights Network, will lose in an upcoming defamation lawsuit being brought by St. Luke’s. Bundy will also serve some well-deserved time behind bars. (I’m still dreaming, as you can see.)
3. Finally, the “Add the Words” bill will finally pass in the Idaho legislature this session. If you’ll recall, Add the Words is the movement to include gay and transgender people in Idaho’s non-discrimination laws. This (along with the ERA, I might add) should have been passed years ago. To this day, under Idaho state law, it remains legal for a business to refuse to serve or do business with a person simply because they are gay or transgender. This must not stand. Let’s fight to make this a reality and not a dream.
And speaking of getting real about the future, Bill Cope takes a stroll through his annual “what ifs” on page 4.
On page 5, take a walk through the second half of ‘22, Boise Weekly style.
Yours truly had the pleasure of sitting down with City Cast Boise host Emma Arnold on page 10.
And on 14, Lex Nelson introduces a new “Field to Fork” food festival.
