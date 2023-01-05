happy new year.jpeg
Jeanne Huff

Happy brand-spanking new year, “fresh with no mistakes,” as Anne with an “e” of “Green Gables” would say.

This is a precious moment of hope. I know it won’t last but as long as it’s here, let’s cherish it, let’s relish this fabulous fleeting flicker of time.

