It’s kind of a giddy feeling to be publishing Boise Weekly on 4/20.
And, while we don’t condone breaking the law, we know there are a few law benders out there when it comes to taking a little ride up yonder and scoring some flower, bud, edibles, a vape pen, weed, joints, pot, or in Tom Petty speak: Mary Jane. These days, when someone says they’re “going to Ontario” — well, we all pretty much know they’re not going there for the scenic drive. Wink, wink.
So … why is this date celebrated in a smoky haze? According to Steven Hager, who published High Times back in the day — a glossy magazine that featured pinup centerfolds of glistening sinsemilla buds — 4:20 was the time when high schoolers in California would get together and get high. The ritual caught on and “420” became a code word for the act. And since there is a 4/20 in calendar terms, that became the day to celebrate the act. It has been celebrated thusly since the ‘70s, through decades of illegal — and now, mostly legal — gatherings.
Except don’t hold your breath for a legal 4/20 celebration in Idaho anytime soon. Oh well, Ontario’s just up the road.
And speaking of high times, we’ve got some stories this week that’ll knock your socks off.
