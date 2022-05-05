I am sad that we don’t have any photos of Chris Schnoor. Great friend of the arts, artists, the arts community and an all around great human being. Chris passed away on Thursday, April 28. Me, I was gobsmacked. How could this happen? I had just seen Chris, we had exchanged hellos, talked smalltalk in the hallway; he had come by to pick up some copies of BW that had his most recent art review inside, on “A Delicate Balance,” Richard Young’s exhibition at Boise State.
While Chris wrote for a myriad of other arts publications, he was Boise Weekly’s art critic for nearly three decades. Artists so admired his reviews that they also often quaked in their boots if they heard he was stopping by to see their new installation. They knew he was going to look at their work deeply, with a critical eye, noting the layers and nods to the masters and particular art periods, if he saw those in the work. And also, if he didn’t. And he always looked at the art, and wrote about it, from a place of passion. And love. He loved art, artists and the art community so much that during the height of the pandemic, when the arts nearly shriveled away into oblivion and Boise Weekly’s existence was hanging on by a two-person staff thread (shout out to Tracy and Jason) — Chris graciously wrote art reviews non-gratis. Just to keep that fire stoked.
RIP, Christopher Schnoor. The hole you are leaving cannot be filled, but the passion you’ve left us with will keep the art fires burning, I promise. With a tearful smile, I’m imagining you up there discussing art with Kandinsky, Rothko and Warhol — and listening to Dylan, the ‘Stones and The Kinks.
Now, before we talk about what’s inside this monster — our biggest issue to date, at least on my watch — I want to ask a question addressed to no one in particular and everyone in general: What the motherloving eff is going on?? Has everyone lost their GD minds? Of course, I’m talking about the leaked draft from the Supreme Court that, if true, is a death knell for Roe v. Wade, a sacred canon that has been law across the land for 50 years. Hey people — how can we stand by and let this happen? I feel like my head has been shaking in disbelief and disgust so much over the past two years already, I feel like a Jeanne Huff bobblehead but now it’s more like one of those cartoon heads that is either going to twist me up into the sky like a helicopter or explode, kerplooey!
And speaking of an explosion, this week’s BW has 44 pages of news, art, music, movies, culture, history and oh, so much more. Take a few minutes and see what’s inside — it’ll take your mind off of the obscenities going on outside.
By the way, May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month — and Sunday is Mother’s Day.
— Jeanne Huff, editor