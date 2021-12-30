Good riddance, 2021. I said the same thing to 2020 not knowing then that ‘21 was going to give it a run for the money.
Good riddance.
The term, by the way, which means “{span}to happily get rid of anything deemed worthless,” may have originated in Shakespeare’s time. It shows up in his 1609 play “Troilus and Cressida.” And even though it sort of fell out of the English lexicon for a number of centuries, Green Day named a hit with the phrase in 1997: ”Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”
Looking back over the year — which seems more like 10 — I remember the feeling of relief as the first COVID-19 vaccines rolled out. And even when it was your turn to get one, trying to score an appointment was more challenging than getting a Ticketmaster ticket to “The Book of Mormon.”
Relief turned to frustration as anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers and COVID deniers took center stage. And oh, yeah, I almost forgot about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that happened right before our very eyes on national T.V.
We also witnessed other bad or just plain weird or embarrassing things. Ammon Bundy. Some members of our Idaho Legislature losing their minds and eking out the longest session in the state’s history. A mall shooting that brought Boise into the worst club ever. A Boise State professor who thinks he’s in a reality version of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
But some good things happened, too. After one cancellation and two postponements, Treefort came to town. Restaurants opened to sit-down along with take-out. Doors opened back up to arts and entertainment across the board as we dipped our toes as safely as possible into the pools of in-person, live events. Yea, vax cards and masks; boo Zoom.
The word I keep coming back to is: hope. I think if we can hang onto that one word as if our lives depended on it, we might somehow be able to find a way to move forward in 2022. Fingers crossed.
