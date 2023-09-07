IMG_7769.jpg
Jeanne Huff

Yesterday was my late husband, Bob Neal’s, birthday. It’s been a few years since he passed — eight, to be precise. That’s like, a long time. But in some ways, it seems like yesterday.

Grief is like that. It’s unpredictable and, even though time can smooth over a bit or soften the sharp edges, it never goes way. It sucks.

