Yesterday was my late husband, Bob Neal’s, birthday. It’s been a few years since he passed — eight, to be precise. That’s like, a long time. But in some ways, it seems like yesterday.
Grief is like that. It’s unpredictable and, even though time can smooth over a bit or soften the sharp edges, it never goes way. It sucks.
But sometimes, grief can be a good thing. Sometimes, remembering a loved one who is not longer here, is a warm happy feeling. That’s how it has been for Bob’s birthdays. And every year, I plan something that in some small way honors his spirit. It gives me joy.
Bob was an artist and his last art series was of flying houses. Houses drifting up into blue, blue skies dotted with puffy white clouds. This year, I wrote a poem about one of his houses, signed it with Xs and Os, rolled it up and tied it with a ribbon to a bevy of helium balloons, sang “Happy Birthday” and unleashed them into the sky. I’m pretty sure he liked that.
And speaking of like, you are going to go crazy about the stories in this issue of Boise Weekly.
Oh, and mark your calendars now for our BW Annual Cover Art Auction on Oct. 19 at TRICA. You can get your tickets now on our website at boiseweekly.com.