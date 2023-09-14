Oh, boy, was it hot last weekend! I’m referring both to the sizzling lineup of tentpole events — Art in the Park and Boise Pride in a single two-day sweep — and the sunny day temps. I remarked on the heat and perspiration that ensued to Mama Tits, a drag queen in for the fun from Puerto Vallarta. She said: “Yeah, I’m sweating more than a tweaker writing a check. You can use that as long as I get credit.” Done and done.
I have to say I love love love both events and I am sad they’re over. It’s so cool to walk around and see throngs of people enjoying and buying art. It’s even cooler to see how much everyone loves Boise Pride. From the parade route to the festival at Cecil B. Andrus Park, a feeling of goodwill and bon vivant radiated throughout. Even when I stopped and asked one of the BPD officers how things were going this year, he reported everything was chill, outside of a couple of bad eggs protesting across the street. “Everyone has the right to be happy and have a good time and we’re trying to make it so everyone gets that right,” he said.
I’m also excited about our upcoming Cover Art Auction, slated for Oct. 19 at TRICA. Tickets are on sale now at boiseweekly.com so hurry up and get yours before the event is sold out. And bring lots of money! It’s a win/win! This annual event gives back to our cover artists — 30% of the auction price — and the rest is doled out to other artists who submit for the BW Cover Auction Grant in February.
And speaking of winners, we’ve got a top-notch lineup in this week’s Boise Weekly.