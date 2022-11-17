...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of
stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For
the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense
fog.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will continue from
Ontario to Mountain Home this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
What you are holding in your hands, or, if you prefer our digital experience, looking at onscreen, is our Thanksgiving double issue of Boise Weekly. That’s right, we are giving it to you a week early so that our BW family can take some time off for our own holiday.
But don’t think for one minute that we are giving you something less than. We took the charge to make this a double issue to heart. We asked Matt Gelsthorpe and George Prentice, our beer and movie columnists, respectively, to send in twice their usual quota, to which they gladly obliged. And because you might want to do more than quaff beer and go to the movies over Thanksgiving, we also padded this issue with four, count ‘em, four full calendar pages. There’s a lot going on in our fair city and its environs these days and the holidays are chock full of things to do and see and places to go — and we don’t want you to miss out on a thing.
And the big bonus, or cherry on top, is inside this double issue. It is our 2022 Annual Manual, a city guide for those who might be Boise newcomers as well as for those who have been here for awhile or even all their lives. From “Boise, Bite Me” to “Breaking Down the ‘Hoods,” “Shop Around,” “Go Outside,” “Out on the Town,” “Go! See! Do!” and “Mark Your Calendars,” our Annual Manual will keep you on the go and in the know. You’ll want to keep it handy all year long.
We have some riveting stories inside as well as all of our usual suspects in our back pages, including Minerva, Tom Tomorrow, Rick Just’s History Corner and Rob Brezsny’s Freewill Astrology. And puzzles.
But before you start reading, I have one more thing I want to say.
Thank you, dear readers. You are the heart and soul of Boise Weekly.
We’ll see you in a couple weeks. We will be back before you know it, on Dec. 1.