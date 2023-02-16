Hang onto whatever you hang onto when the s**t gets real.
You may recall that yours truly wrote a tongue-in-cheek story in our last issue of 2022 about ChatGPT. I gave the new AI a prompt to write a story about recreational things to do in the Treasure Valley. Then, I wrote a story on the same theme and challenged all of you to see who could tell the difference between the human and the AI.
I’m overjoyed to report that all who responded to my challenge spotted the ChatGPT and called it out.
Reader Allan Overmmeyer said the bot’s story was easy to spot because it lacked specific details. “While it does make for a good starting point, or even assistant — humans will be required for a while to clean up and enhance the specifics. It’s often simply wrong as most AI systems make very good guesses,” he wrote in an email.
Katherine Berezniy said she could tell because the bot’s story was “generic and flavorless.”
Ahem.
While I was cheered by their comments and others like them and felt that maybe I wouldn’t have to worry about my paychecks, at least for awhile — all the spit dried up in my mouth when I read Bill Forman’s analysis of our most recent ghost in the machine. Serious. It sent chills down my spine. Read it on page C3 — and let me know your take.
On C4, Kate Jacobson writes about an upcoming don’t-miss event hosted by Faces of Hope. The event will feature Maggie Nichols, the brave young woman who was first to speak out about the sexual abuse that went on at USA Gymnastics.
Moesha Aplicano-Burnham has an illuminating story about JUMP’s Illumibrate event on page C5. “Light and Animals” is the event’s fifth year and will feature local artists and their glowing creations.
On C6, Rob Brezsny does some star gazing for you in his Free Will Astrology.
Same page: Emma Ugrin has the scoop on Black Belt Eagle Scout’s new album that just dropped — and their upcoming performance at Neurolux.
Andrew McKague has this week’s Find on page C7. Hint: It’s not about the indoors.
On that same page, check out Rick Just’s History Corner.
The BW Calendar wraps it up on C8.
As always, hit me up with any comments, questions — or if you want to weigh in on the whole ChatGPT v human debate. (I’m rooting for us humans.)