Getting Busy
Spring is in full effect; the sun is shining, mostly, and people are getting out and around. There are a lot of events coming up, and now is an excellent time to check out what’s going on around town.
The feature story in this edition, on page 4, is about Ming Studio’s first event since the onset of the pandemic. It’s an exhibit titled “Plants and Animals” by photographer Chris Adler, hobby horticulturalist Regan Flanagan and collaborator Brooke Burton. The exhibit runs all April and it’s a great space for people to check out.
Then on page 6 is a Q&A with Ballet Idaho company dancer Antonio Carnell. He choreographed a new piece for the ballet titled REaDy Set. It’s one of five different pieces put together by Ballet Idaho company dancers and is available for viewing on the ballet’s streaming platform.
On page 7 we also have another arts story this week. The city of Boise has completed the curation of the COVID Community Collection. It’s a cool collection that people can view online and tells the story of the pandemic through different artists’ lens.
In this edition there’s also a story about local hip-hop producer Weighn Beats. He has his 18th album out, titled It’s just Business. The album is beats laid over different mafia boss recordings. Read all about it on page 8.
Also on page 8, Boise Weekly’s intern Fay Castronova got the scoop on the local farmers markets. They’ve been open for a while but are really getting amped up as the weather gets better.
This edition also has a great Find about an extended happy hour at the Neurolux Lounge, Minerva’s Breakdown and Anonymously Single.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst