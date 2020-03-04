Four Stitches
Late in the evening on New Year’s, I slipped on the tiles in my bathroom and I cut open my chin. It wasn’t a very long cut, but it was deep, and since Boise’s docs-in-boxes were closed for the holiday, my recourse was the emergency room, where a PA did a bang-up job of patching my mug, and a young man took my insurance information before sending me home.
Later, I received two bills: one for the stitches themselves, and another, much heftier bill for getting them at the ER. The experience has lodged in my brain, not because I feel bilked, but because of the people who don’t have access to the care they need. Millions of Americans are uninsured, and even a mild health scare or injury could be financially catastrophic. While pundits on TV say America has the best healthcare in the world, I personally know people who have crowdfunded their medical bills, delayed treatment or resorted to other, less expensive (and less effective) remedies. Put simply, the way Americans pay for healthcare is broken.
Now that we’re in election season, it’s time to think about the real problems facing this country. At the top of my list of voting issues are the environment and healthcare, but others may have different priorities. Perhaps one of yours is the current administration’s policies toward foreign nationals. In this week’s issue, Xavier Ward writes about how those policies have affected Treefort Music Fest, which brings dozens of non-U.S. acts to Boise every year. Give it a read on page 5.
Or maybe you’re concerned with education. On page 16, don’t miss my Q&A with incoming Boise Philharmonic Executive Director Laura Reynolds, who discusses what happens when students don’t get enough face-time with musical instruments in schools. Spoiler alert: It’s not good.
Then, on page 6, Xavier returns with a dispatch from Boise’s housing wars, as a group of West End residents rally against a developer with plans to build medium-density housing opponents say doesn’t fit the neighborhood vibe.
—Harrison Berry, Editor