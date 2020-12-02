For the last few years, I’ve been the wrangler of the Boise Weekly Fiction 101 contest. On the back end, that means tallying up the entries, matching them with payments, printing everything off and getting materials to our panel of judges, which I also convene. And I love every minute of it. These are moments I look forward to all year long.
Even though things are going to go a bit differently this time around, so far the process has run smoothly, and people have submitted a record number of entries for this point in the contest. I encourage you to keep submitting. The deadline is coming up: Friday, Dec. 11. Just make sure they’re exactly 101 words long (according to Microsoft Word). You’ll find additional details at boiseweekly.com.
Here’s what’s in the issue this week. Small Business Saturday is the downtown retailers’ version of Black Friday—a time when people come out of the woodwork to stock up on gifts for the holidays, and a few for themselves. Another constituency decided to join this year, a group of anti-mask demonstrators. They came in groups as large as a dozen, flouting the city’s face mask mandate and offering legal action against businesses that enforce it. Boise Police received 19 calls related to their behavior. Get the whole story on page 4.
In international news, Scotland last week became the first country to make period products free. In Idaho, however, these products come with a 6% luxury tax. Head to page 5, where I check in on local stakeholders and leaders in the area of period poverty.
Finally, I’d like to observe that the current pandemic has hit hardest the things that Boiseans care about the most. Our cultural institutions—the art galleries, the movie theaters, the black box stages—have been hurt terribly. On page 6, I take a look at Love Letters for VAC, an effort on the part of, well, pretty much everyone to keep the Garden City cultural staple afloat through tough times. It’s a heartfelt piece, and I’m excited for you to read it.
—Harrison Berry, Editor