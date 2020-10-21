Family
I need to tell you about some big changes coming to Boise Weekly. First and foremost, print copies will be slim and harder to get. Due to continuing hard times, we’ll print just 4,000 copies of BW, and their page counts will be between 8 and 12 pages. Second, starting with this issue, we will return to being a weekly publication.
The third thing I have to tell you is the hardest of all: As a cost-saving measure, we have furloughed two of our employees: Staff Writer Tracy Bringhurst and Distribution Manager Stan Jackson. In a short time, Tracy established herself as a well-regarded and insightful journalist. Stan, of course, has been with this paper for decades and is our longtime man about town.
Over the years, I’ve come to see BW as a family—not just among ourselves, but of a piece with the Boise community at large. You can imagine our pain at seeing a couple of those members separated from us, even if only temporarily; but let us also remember that in the last few months, many in this community have lost their jobs, their homes, their friends and family, and even their lives. This pandemic has cost us a lot, and we can all do our part to slow its spread by washing our hands, wearing face masks and practicing physical distancing. I also encourage you to support local in any way you can.
According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight, President Donald Trump stands a roughly 12 in 100 chance of winning a second term (or, conversely, Democratic challenger Joe Biden stands an 88 in 100 chance of winning a first term) in the White House. That is, as FiveThirtyEight put it, somewhere between the odds of rolling a 1 on a six-sided die and the odds that it will rain tomorrow in downtown Los Angeles.
That should sound like very good news or very bad news, depending on whom you support; but probabilities are tricky things. They aren’t so much indicators of what will happen so much as models for what could happen, and history is full of examples of folks who rested on the odds when they should have taken action. In this case, the action is very simple: voting.
Voting is easy. You can do it at your polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3; or you can request an absentee ballot and mail it (your last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 23). If you vote by mail, you can track the status of your ballot and scope out other cool tools at idahovotes.gov.
And finally, let’s get to this week’s issue. In the last year, the term “diversity and inclusion” has become a Rorschach test. For some, it’s a program to right systemic wrongs and make us all more aware of and empathetic toward each other; but for others, it’s the latest harebrained liberal scheme to make some people feel bad about who or what they are. That’s the political environment in which Boise State University and the Blue Sky Institute will host the sixth-annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit. The virtual event plans to “build empathy, take action and ignite change”—this time with help from a very special Boise organization, Story Story Night. Check out my story on page 5.
Then, on page 6, I take readers back to Boise State to explore its new, expanded food pantry, a collaboration between the university, private entities and the Idaho Foodbank. The problem of hunger has always been pressing in Idaho, but the pandemic has forced pronounced changes at the food bank, which has spent far more money buying food in the last few months than in most years.
—Harrison Berry, Editor