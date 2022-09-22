If Treefort and Garden City got together in a night of orgiastic ecstacy, the product of that union might be something like … the Flipside Fest.
We love Treefort, but we’ve always been sad it only happens once a year. The week after feels like all the air went out of the balloon, like the circus left town, our Brigadoon Boise magic, poof, gone.
The Flipside Fest is coming just in time to bridge that gulf. A mini-Treefort, just the right size for a three-day weekend of live music, food and drink and — what I am most interested in — AFTERPARTIES!
As for what’s inside BW this week — of course, everything you need to know to go to the flippin’ Flipside Fest. Tracy Bringhurst maps it out on page 8.
Back on page 4 is an alt-weekly opinion piece penned by Mickey Huff (no relation) on the 40-year anniversary of Banned Books Week.
I was lucky to talk to a couple of BOSCO artists on page 5.
Bringhurst is back on page 10 for a double feature. One story is about the upcoming rally protested a ban on CBD products for dogs. Another is about Cabeza, a local psych-rock group.
George Prentice has a full report from TIFF on page 12.
On page 18, Bringhurst is back with a Ned Evett Q&A.
And Matt Gelsthorpe covers Oktoberfest from Munich to Boise on page 20.
All the usual suspects are in the back pages and — be sure to pull out and hang onto The Flicks calendar inside. Movie season is coming, people. Straight up.
That’s it for this issue.
Oh, one more thing. The Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction is Oct. 18 at TRICA. You can buy tickets to the don’t-miss event of the year at boiseweekly.com. Stay tuned for more on a First Thursday preview and early online bidding!