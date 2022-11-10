I’m writing this on Wednesday morning and you will be reading it on Thursday. The votes aren’t all in, but enough to get a read on the lay of the land, so to speak. Here are a few of my takeaways.
The kids came out in droves. (And thank God, they are going to be our salvation. I hope their resolve remains strong.) A Gen Z-er, Maxwell Frost, 25, won in Florida’s 10th District, the first of his generation to be elected to the House of Representatives.
Women came out in droves. In five states, California, Michigan, Vermont, and even Kentucky and Montana, women’s reproductive health rights were on the ballot — and were saved.
The LGBTQ community came out in droves. In Massachusetts, Maura Healey is the nation’s first openly lesbian governor-elect. In Vermont, Becca Balint, the first woman and the first openly LGBTQ person, won a seat in the House. New Hampshire elected the first openly trans man to a state legislature in U.S. history, James Roesener.
BIPOC came out in droves. Democrat Wes Moore is Maryland’s first Black governor, and Aruna Miller is that state’s first Indian American elected lieutenant governor and the state’s new attorney general is Rep. Anthony Brown, the first Black candidate elected to the post. In Oklahoma, representing the Cherokee Nation is Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin who won a special election to succeed retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe. Mullin is the first Oklahoma Native American senator in about 100 years and the only one in the U.S. Senate since Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell. Pennsylvania elected their first Black woman to Congress, Rep. Summer Lee.
Thanks to all of you for getting yourselves out there and making your voices heard. We may not be so ecstatic about how things turned out, but I for one am pleased at seeing the high numbers of people who voted, especially during a mid-term election, which historically does not rack up the numbers.
Voting really does count. Let’s make it a habit. Who knows what could happen?