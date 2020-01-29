In late 2019, Boise Weekly ran a cartoon by Jen Sorensen describing Christmas wishes from the children of anti-vaxxer parents. In response, BW’s office was tagged with graffiti and picketed, and I received more than 40 emails and 20 phone calls from critics of the cartoon.
Over the course of that experience, I heard a lot of reasons why people don’t vaccinate their kids: the risk of vaccine injury, the “purity” of their child’s body, skepticism about the schedule or contents of vaccines, and the feeling that medicine has taken choice away from parents; but they never mentioned responsibility—their responsibility to protect the health of their children and every person close to their family, and to uphold a civic standard of caring for those who, for whatever reason, cannot receive vaccinations themselves.
Boise Weekly took some flak and phone calls, but some people have experienced the publication of their personal information online, intimidation, property damage, or threats to their person or business. It’s part of a pattern of escalating tactics on the part of some within the anti-vaxxer movement to silence critics and maintain a favorable political environment in Idaho.
On page 5, dig into Xavier Ward’s story about just a few of the people affected, as well as a prominent vaccine critic decrying the most unsavory ways in which that movement pursues its ends. The furor over vaccinations is indeed a moral one involving the most vulnerable among us, but inflamed emotions lead to inflamed actions, and those are at the center of Xavier’s story.
