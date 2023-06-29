Working on this, Boise Weekly's first "Weed and Weeds" themed issue, almost gave us a contact high. Well, we're not that close to Ontario, and weed will never be legal in this state — but a girl can have a dream, can't she (albeit a smoky, hazy one). It all takes me back to my youth, when Cheech and Chong were the comic voices of the stoner crowd. Many of you, dear readers, will not be familiar with those two cut-ups of yore, so I urge you to go to YouTube or Google and look up one of their famous bits:"Dave's not here."
But, we're all here — and we've got a big baggie of stories for you in this issue about, well, weed — and weeds. And a couple other hits to put in your pipe.
Bill Cope has a smokin' column on page 4.
On page 5, Kate Jacobson talks about Idaho's hot-boxed-in state of affairs.
Jacobson is back on page 6 with a news story about the anniversary of the ruling that tore asunder a 50-year-old Supreme Court "law of the land."
Bruin Fenton's 'toon on page 7 will give you a smile and a chuckle.
On page 8, Hayden Seder has a story about pot and your pets.
Jacobson is back again on page 10 with a story about CBD joints in Idaho.
Another Jacobson story is on page 12 — a 1A, 2C counting game of sorts.
On page 14, Mary Ann Newcomer cooks up some weed-inspired recipes from the garden.
On page 19, Emily Gordon brings us up to speed on the legalization of marijuana in Idaho. Spoiler alert, it's at a dead stop.
Morgan Reah has a story about some community minded dispensary folks in Ontario on page 20.
On page 22, Matt Gelsthorpe talks about that other vice: alcoholic beverages.
The usual suspects on the back pages: Tom Tomorrow, Minerva, History Corner, Top 10s, astrology and puzzles.
Bonus — this week there's also a special four-page Flicks movie insert.
Don't hold it in — send all comments, questions my way.