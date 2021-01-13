Dangerous Rhetoric, Stormed Capitol
On Jan. 6, I attended a “Stop the Steal” rally at the Capitol steps in Boise. A few minutes before my phone buzzed with the news alert that a similar rally had become an insurrectionary mob that breached the U.S. Capitol, halting the confirmation of Joe Biden as President-elect, an appointed official, Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, stood before a couple hundred angry people and decried the media as “disgusting” and “traitors” for reporting on Biden’s victory.
I have to applaud Ehlinger. It takes real gumption for an honorably discharged serviceman who took an oath to defend his country and went on to graduate magna cum laude from the University of Alabama to tell a crowd of armed people that their instincts, rather than objective truth verified by poll workers, secretaries of state, the courts and, finally, Congress, are correct: that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and that the whole charade has been perpetrated by a pack of underpaid and overworked heathens bent on overturning the will of an extremely loud minority with enough shoulder chips to run the State of Idaho out of potatoes.
I’m certain he feels no responsibility whatsoever that rhetoric like his helped send Idahoans to the nation’s capital to participate in that seditious raid—Idahoans like Josiah Cody, who broke into onto the Senate floor and give a fist-pump at the Vice President’s seat (he thought it was House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s). You’ll find his story on page 4.
There’s a lot going on in this issue, but I need to talk a little more about journalists and the work we do. The job is to tell true stories, to trust but verify, and to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comforted. It’s an imperfect system, but it’s a far cry better than the idolatry and conspiracy-mongering that seems to have taken root among so many Americans. The talk floating around that journalists and elected officials are treasonous is not only ugly—it’s demonstrably dangerous.
—Harrison Berry, Editor