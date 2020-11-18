Canons and Cabins
Last week, I had the great pleasure of listening to Madeline Miller, the author of Song of Achilles and Circe, speak as part of The Cabin’s Readings & Conversations series. During the Q&A section, someone asked about the value of studying the classics.
This is a question that’s near and dear to my heart. Miller gave a sophisticated and admirable answer: that these stories are foundational to modern concerns. Despite their age, they speak to us and can illuminate our lives in which few things can.
I’d like to say “that—and.” For millennia, the stories, thinkers and art of the classical worlds (let’s not forget the canons of Persia, India, China, etc.) have glued cultures together. And while we need to be mindful of those canons and not be stubborn about including new or questioning old elements, having a few things in common is something we ought to value.
—Harrison Berry, Editor