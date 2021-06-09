Belonging
It’s Pride month and this week the BW’s feature article is on the Somewhere Bar in Garden City. The bar took over the old Ranch Club location and it looks really great inside. It’s hosting a slew of events for Pride month and has different weekly themed events as well. All of that is very exciting but the Somewhere Bar is really important to the valley because it’s creating a space where all people who are LGBTQ+ feel safe and welcome. People can read all about how the bar came to be and why the owners think it’s so important to have a gay-owned bar in the city on page 4.
Our next story, on page 6, is about the Boise Kitchen Collective. It was started this last February by a college student named Annie Madigan. The collective gives free meals to anyone in need every Wednesday at Rhodes Park. The collective also recently launched a kindergarten collective that will offer free summer learning and lunches on Tuesday and Thursday.
In this edition there’s also a profile on local artist Miguel Almeida. The local artist has been busy making a lot of different stuff around town, people can read about it on page 6.
This week BW also has a great Find from Petite 4, it does a Saturday drive-up coffee and snack window with delicious treats. There’s also Minerva’s advice column, the calendar, puzzles and astrology.
Thanks for reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst