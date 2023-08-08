Full disclosure: I was not a Barbie girl growing up. I didn't have Barbies and didn't really understand my friends' fascination for tugging tiny clothes onto a hard plastic doll with an impossible body type that was anatomically incorrect, to boot. The only time I do recall "playing" with Barbie — and Ken — was when we would toss the two of them under the bed and use our imaginations thusly.
However — I am now one of the billion moviegoers who has seen the film and loved every minute of it. Twice. And I will probably go again. It speaks to my women's lib sensibilities and soothes that rancor from never having the Equal Rights Amendment passed. Plus, it's the masterful Greta Gerwig having so much fun, reversing the Genesis story and patriarchy all while giving us glorious and hilarious one-liners and dazzling, glitzy and very pink show stopping music ensembles. My first viewing was opening weekend at The Flicks. There was a line to the sidewalk (!) and I worried about even getting a seat. The theater was packed. And isn't that what going to the movies is all about? The camaraderie of seeing the magic dance across the screen to the delight of the collective audience? We laughed and we laughed. We broke out in spontaneous applause, not just once, but twice. I can't remember the last time that happened in my movie-going experience; maybe never.
The second time I saw it, I dressed in whatever Barbie-like clothes I could find. I even tossed on a pink beret. This time, I bought a pink Barbie drink to go with my popcorn. I give it four pink stars.
And speaking of stars, we've got a lot of stories that glimmer and shine in BW this week. And just like the ones that fill the sky, there are too many to count — and enough to keep you reading for a good long while. Enjoy!
Oh, and this weekend? I think I'll see that other movie that's getting some buzz.