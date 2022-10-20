I’m writing this the morning after our 21st Cover Art Auction and I can’t come up with enough superlatives to describe how I feel. How grateful, thankful, proud, happy.
The auction took in buckets of long green. This money will be divvied up with portions going to the cover artists, the BW Cover Auction Grant fund and to BW journalism.
I am in awe of our Boise Weekly community. You stepped up and stood up for art and artists, raising those bid numbers high as our incredible auctioneer, Zach Zumstein, spitfired out numbers in a dizzying machine-gun cadence that only encouraged you to bid higher and higher. And why not? As Zumstein pointed out time and again, it was a fundraiser, for a good cause.
So thank you from the bottom of our humbled hearts.
Thanks to all on the Boise Weekly and Idaho Press teams — plus a few dedicated friends — who volunteered as the Vanna White crew. A special thanks to BW art director Jason Jacobsen for his herculean efforts and design skills (did you get a load of his astro-cat poster? You can still get one, available until Jan. 1, 2023 at boiseweekly.afrogs.org). Also still available are posters of all of the art featured in the auction as well as notecards of any cover. Thanks to our publisher, Matt Davison.
Thanks to Moriah and Jake Soper and the crew over at Evermore Prints. Thanks to Randy Van Dyck and his Van Dyck Frame Design team. Thanks to Auction Frogs for hosting our prebidding website and keeping us sane at the live auction by handling the check-ins and check-outs. Thanks to Bonefish for the delicious food and bottomless wine pours. Thanks to TRICA for the gloriously beautiful venue and to Annie Reeder for holding our hand and playing the piano during cocktail hour. Thanks to Lisa Cheney and BOSCO and the live demo artists: Lorelle Rau and Mary Arnold.